BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Price Target Cut to $6.00

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRCC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut BRC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get BRC alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRCC

BRC Stock Down 38.0 %

Shares of NYSE BRCC opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $713.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.21. BRC has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $7.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.54 million. BRC had a positive return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BRC will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BRC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BRC by 108.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 35,174 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in BRC in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in BRC by 39.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 18,310 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in BRC in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BRC by 25.0% in the second quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 56,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BRC

(Get Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.