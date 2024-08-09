BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 75.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BBIO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.09.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BBIO

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.04. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $44.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.06.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $28,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $158,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.