Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Trading Down 7.1%

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) fell 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $93.25 and last traded at $94.25. 98,774 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 243,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCO. William Blair initiated coverage on Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Get Brink's alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Brink’s

Brink’s Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 59.84% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 154.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

(Get Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.