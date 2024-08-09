Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 180,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1,140.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 545,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 501,403 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 70,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $25.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BRX

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.