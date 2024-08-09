Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 73.7% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $215.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.73 and a 1 year high of $223.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.35. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.17.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

