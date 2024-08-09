Brokers Issue Forecasts for Nine Energy Service, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NINE)

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Nine Energy Service in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for Nine Energy Service’s current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Nine Energy Service’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Nine Energy Service Stock Performance

NINE stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. Nine Energy Service has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $49.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02.

Institutional Trading of Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service ( NYSE:NINE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,313,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 209,407 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter valued at $657,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 53,657 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 352.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 45,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nine Energy Service

In other Nine Energy Service news, major shareholder William Monroe bought 152,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $222,852.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,152,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,852.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,413,489 shares of company stock worth $2,235,211. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

