Brokers Offer Predictions for Matador Resources’ FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee anticipates that the energy company will earn $7.70 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.19 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.47 EPS.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTDR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Matador Resources from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTDR

Matador Resources Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:MTDR opened at $55.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $50.79 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 3.29.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $111,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,645.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $111,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $236,995 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5,584.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 195,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,119,000 after purchasing an additional 66,665 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 277.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 304,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after buying an additional 28,390 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.