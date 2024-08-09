Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) Director Brompton Corp. Sells 8,400 Shares

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Free Report) Director Brompton Corp. sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$86,100.00.

Brompton Split Banc Stock Down 0.1 %

Brompton Split Banc stock opened at C$8.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.95. Brompton Split Banc Corp. has a 1-year low of C$6.97 and a 1-year high of C$9.91. The company has a market cap of C$189.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

About Brompton Split Banc

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

