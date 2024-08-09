Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) Director Brompton Corp. Sells 8,400 Shares

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Free Report) Director Brompton Corp. sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$86,100.00.
Brompton Split Banc Stock Down 0.1 %
Brompton Split Banc stock opened at C$8.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.95. Brompton Split Banc Corp. has a 1-year low of C$6.97 and a 1-year high of C$9.91. The company has a market cap of C$189.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.94.
About Brompton Split Banc
