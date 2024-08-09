Burford Capital Limited Announces Dividend of $0.06 (LON:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Burford Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BUR opened at GBX 981 ($12.54) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. Burford Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 920.16 ($11.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,388 ($17.74). The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,053.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,141.42.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.45) price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

About Burford Capital

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.