Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Pamela C. Stewart Buys 3,850 Shares

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) Director Pamela C. Stewart bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,061.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $25.72 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $154.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,626,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,325,000 after acquiring an additional 68,552 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,449,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,579,000 after purchasing an additional 79,051 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 8,846 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BY. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

