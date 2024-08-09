Byron Michael Jeffers Sells 1,766 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $213.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.23. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on First Solar from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Solar by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.