California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.36), Briefing.com reports. California Resources had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

California Resources Price Performance

CRC stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. California Resources has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on California Resources in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on California Resources in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

