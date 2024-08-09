California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 4,173 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DNB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 120,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 677,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

NYSE:DNB opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

