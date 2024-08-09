California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $2,118,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 34.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 327,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 84,800 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 14.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 305,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 39,445 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1,048.4% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 91,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 83,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,855,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

WERN opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $46.65.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $760.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.62.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

