California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,023 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Sensient Technologies worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SXT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,188,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,657,000 after purchasing an additional 129,386 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,389,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,721,000 after purchasing an additional 64,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SXT stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.76. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $82.99.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SXT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Transactions at Sensient Technologies

In other news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $78,552.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,766.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

