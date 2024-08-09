California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Director Thomas M. Krummel Sells 555 Shares of Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $29,365.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,157.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

California Water Service Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $53.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.40. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. California Water Service Group’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of California Water Service Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 69,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CWT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.