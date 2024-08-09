Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.190–0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.0 million-$48.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.7 million. Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -1.040–0.870 EPS.

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. The company has a market cap of $51.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 50.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.10%. The firm had revenue of $42.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Cambium Networks from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

