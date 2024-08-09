Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYLD. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

BATS SYLD opened at $67.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.60.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.