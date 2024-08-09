Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT Raised to $116.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Scotiabank from $108.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.58.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $118.79 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.19 and its 200-day moving average is $102.66.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Bank increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

