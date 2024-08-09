Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 159.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,329,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $125,689,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $30,128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,375,000 after acquiring an additional 580,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $11,405,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CPB opened at $48.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.48. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

