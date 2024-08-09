Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VCEL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $46.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.03. Vericel has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,625.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Vericel had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $782,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $36,891.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $782,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,891.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,356,161.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,791 shares of company stock worth $3,101,269 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 226,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 112,169 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter worth approximately $595,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 560,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 97,952 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Vericel by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 55,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Vericel by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,021,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100,797 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

