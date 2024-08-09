Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VCEL. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Vericel stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.03. Vericel has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,625.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vericel will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $772,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $772,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Anthony Mara, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,436 shares in the company, valued at $721,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,269. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 319.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

