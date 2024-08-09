Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.14) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.32). The consensus estimate for Bicycle Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.44) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BCYC opened at $22.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $27.24.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 404.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Bicycle Therapeutics

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $62,730.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,555 shares of company stock worth $89,460. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 401,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 124,809 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 196,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 125,604 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 312,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 190,168 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,038,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 121,613 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 77,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 40,265 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

