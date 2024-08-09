Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on 89bio, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of 89bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.78) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.90). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for 89bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 89bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of 89bio from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a current ratio of 15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.10. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 38,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in 89bio during the fourth quarter worth $62,317,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in 89bio by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,761,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,672,000 after purchasing an additional 449,262 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at $1,564,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth $1,208,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

