Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $409,831,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,184,000 after purchasing an additional 549,665 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 443.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 553,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,150,000 after purchasing an additional 451,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5,968.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,861,000 after purchasing an additional 411,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $134.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.80 and a 200-day moving average of $139.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

