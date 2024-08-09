Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55), Briefing.com reports. Capri had a positive return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Capri Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.34. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Capri from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capri in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

