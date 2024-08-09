Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Down to $30.49

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.49, but opened at $29.00. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $28.36, with a volume of 579,850 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, July 19th. Rodman & Renshaw reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday.

Cassava Sciences Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.52.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.90). On average, equities analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 653.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 1,251.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

