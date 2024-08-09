CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,097 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $162,576,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $104,277,000. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,919,000 after purchasing an additional 683,225 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,501.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.29.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $108.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.49 and a 200-day moving average of $91.56. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $114.51.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

