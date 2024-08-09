Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.50% from the stock’s current price.

FUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.18.

Cedar Fair Stock Up 3.1 %

FUN opened at $44.61 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cedar Fair by 31.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

