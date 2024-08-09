Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 447.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $126.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.73. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $110.76 and a 12-month high of $172.16.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.87.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

