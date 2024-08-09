Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Piper Sandler

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Celsius from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.91.

Get Celsius alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Celsius

Celsius Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CELH opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. Celsius has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Celsius by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Celsius by 424.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,046 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.