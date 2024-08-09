Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Position Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 526.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,257 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Centene were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 66,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Centene by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $914,080,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Centene by 2,751.0% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 19,257 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CNC opened at $75.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

