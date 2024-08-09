Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $36.00, but opened at $43.79. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $40.92, with a volume of 72,920 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.70 million. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 634.20% and a net margin of 22.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEU shares. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Centrus Energy by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 26.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $637.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

