Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.08, but opened at $13.49. Certara shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 77,973 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $93.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CERT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Institutional Trading of Certara

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $169,135,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Certara by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,924,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after purchasing an additional 932,598 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Certara by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,404,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,747,000 after purchasing an additional 579,349 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Certara by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,173,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,617,000 after purchasing an additional 32,846 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Certara by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,585,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,473,000 after purchasing an additional 475,081 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Certara Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Further Reading

