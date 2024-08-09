Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 2,778 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 443.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the first quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the first quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant stock opened at $170.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.15 and a 52-week high of $189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.59.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $365,304.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,923.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $226,048.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.60.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

