Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 3,261 Shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 408.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 139,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after acquiring an additional 111,903 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,073,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 88,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 471.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 54,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 45,178 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

BATS:BBUS opened at $95.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02.

About JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

