Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 4,234 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 114.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,893,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,720,000 after buying an additional 226,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900,241 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,991,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,761,000 after acquiring an additional 311,696 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,751,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,317,000 after purchasing an additional 124,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 18.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,184,000 after purchasing an additional 549,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $134.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $153.35.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

