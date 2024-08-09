Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 7,365 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYD. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 860,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,881 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 800,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,349,000 after acquiring an additional 73,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 127,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 38,297 shares during the period.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance
HYD opened at $52.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.76.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile
The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
