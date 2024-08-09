Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,323,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,272,000 after buying an additional 51,397 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 759,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,457,000 after acquiring an additional 189,019 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 38.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 656,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,646,000 after purchasing an additional 181,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,976,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 14.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 452,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,308,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In related news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 18,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $1,504,706.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,542,109.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $734,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,373,298.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 18,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $1,504,706.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,542,109.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,439 shares of company stock worth $3,498,919. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 2.2 %

SIG opened at $75.36 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $112.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.37. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.16.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SIG

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.