Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,993,900 Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,993,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 1.64% of Vista Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Vista Gold Price Performance

Shares of Vista Gold stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.92 million, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48. Vista Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on VGZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

