Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 45,804 FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 1.15% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $459,000.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

BATS YDEC opened at $23.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average is $23.40.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (YDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. QMAR aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. YDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

