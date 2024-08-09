Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $23.15 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

