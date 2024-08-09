Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 45.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

SDOG opened at $55.36 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $57.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.89. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.