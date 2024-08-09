Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 129.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,490 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,596 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $95.45 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $62.43 and a one year high of $113.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

