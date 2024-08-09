Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 1,179 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 241.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.91.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $538.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $568.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $389.90 and a 52-week high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.