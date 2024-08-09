Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 12,088 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 193.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $68.65 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $75.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.09.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.