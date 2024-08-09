Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 2,050 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 154.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $139.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.90. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $153.06. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

