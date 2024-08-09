Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,291 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FUMB. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $220,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of FUMB stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $20.16.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.