Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 556.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,732 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.15.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.60 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

