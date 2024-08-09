Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SWKS. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,797 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 6.6 %

SWKS stock opened at $102.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.